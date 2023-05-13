Hill will get the starting nod at home against Edmonton on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
After stopping the first 28 shots he faced across two appearances this postseason, Hill was tagged with four goals on 33 shots in a Game 4 loss Wednesday. He's sporting a .934 save percentage across three games this series. With Laurent Brossoit (lower body) out, Jonathan Quick will serve as the backup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Struggles early in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Slated to start vs. Edmonton•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Perfect in relief appearance•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Plays third period Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Back from injury•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Not dressing Thursday•