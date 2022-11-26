Hill will get the starting nod at home against Seattle on Friday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill hasn't earned a win since Nov. 5, going 0-1-1 while coughing up seven goals on 51 shots over his last two outings. Prior to the two straight losses, the 26-year-old was on a five-start win streak to begin the year; he posted a terrific 2.17 GAA and .925 save percentage during that span. Hill stopped 31 of 33 shots during a win in Seattle earlier this season.