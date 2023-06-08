Hill will protect the road goal in Game 3 versus the Panthers on Thursday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Hill has helped the Golden Knights establish a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals. He's allowed just four goals on 66 shots over the first two games of the series, and he'll now look to keep that success going on the road. In six road outings this postseason, he's given up nine goals while recording two shutouts and one perfect relief appearance.
