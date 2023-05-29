Hill will get the starting nod in Dallas on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill posted a .949 save percentage while winning the first three games this series, but he's coughed up seven goals on 76 shots over the last two. Overall, he still owns an impressive .932 save percentage and 2.30 GAA through 10 games this postseason. The 27-year-old has stopped a combined 73 of 76 shots in his two starts in Dallas.