Hill will protect the home goal Monday against Minnesota, per head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Hill has stopped 126 of 133 shots during his four-game winning streak. In 19 appearances this season, he has provided a 14-2-2 record with two shutouts, a 1.89 GAA and a .937 save percentage. The Wild sit 19th in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.