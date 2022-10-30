Hill will get the starting nod at home against the Jets on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hill has been terrific to start the season, going 3-0-0 with a strong .935 save percentage through three outings. He's given up exactly two goals in each of those starts. His impressive play should earn him some extra work, though Logan Thompson (1.69 GAA) has been outstanding as well.
