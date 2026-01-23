Hill is set to start on the road versus the Maple Leafs on Friday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill has allowed seven goals on 45 shots while going 1-1-0 in two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The Maple Leafs have lost four of their last five games (1-2-2), scoring 14 goals in that span. Hill was between the pipes for Vegas' 6-5 overtime win over Toronto on Jan. 15.