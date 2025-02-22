Now Playing

Hill will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Saturday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill has two wins in his last seven outings (2-3-2) while allowing 21 goals on 188 shots. He has a 20-10-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Vancouver is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.

