Hill will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Tuesday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Hill has come up winless in his first two starts of the season, allowing seven goals on 48 shots. Both defeats came after regulation time -- one in a shootout and the other in overtime. Hill's in a favorable matchup, as the Flames have scored just six goals in three games to start the year.

