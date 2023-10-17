Hill will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Dallas, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hill has a 2-0-0 record to begin the 2023-24 season after stopping 54 of 56 shots. Dallas defeated St. Louis by a 2-1 score in a shootout last Thursday, and Tuesday's contest versus the Golden Knights could be another low-scoring affair.
