Hill allowed three goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hill hadn't lost in regulation entering this contest, but the Vegas offense couldn't get much going against Cam Talbot and the Kings. These two teams have been among the sharpest in the Western Conference early in the year, though Vegas relies more on a balanced approach while the Kings tend to be all offense. Hill is now at 6-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .934 save percentage through eight starts. It's likely Logan Thompson will get the nod for Friday's game versus the Sharks if the Golden Knights stay on their standard goalie rotation.