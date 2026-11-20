Hill gave up three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.

Hill allowed seven goals on 44 shots in two losses to the Stars this week. He's dropped three straight contests past regulation time, though he's also started consecutive games. It's unclear if that will lead to Hill taking on the No. 1 job over Carter Hart or if this was simply a matchup-based decision. Hill is 7-2-3 with a 2.61 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 12 outings this season. The Golden Knights are set to visit the Jets on Saturday to begin a three-game road trip.