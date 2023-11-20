Hill allowed two goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Penguins.

After Ryan Graves scored 2:13 into the first period, Hill held the Penguins to just one additional goal in the second, but Vegas couldn't crack Alex Nedeljkovic on the other end in a 3-0 shutout loss. The 27-year-old Hill falls to 8-2-1 with a strong .929 save percentage and 2.07 GAA so far this season. The Knights are back in action Wednesday on the road vs. the Stars.