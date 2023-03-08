Hill missed Wednesday's practice because of a lower-body injury.

Hill stopped 39 of 41 shots in a 2-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday. He has a 16-7-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage in 27 contests this season. The Golden Knights want to see how Hill feels Thursday before making a decision about that evening's game versus Tampa Bay. Laurent Brossoit (lower body) and Logan Thompson (lower body) are on the injured reserve list, so if Hill isn't available to face the Lightning, then Jonathan Quick will likely get the start.