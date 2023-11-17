Hill made 23 saves in a 6-5 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Hill has won two straight and four of his last five, and he's 8-1-1 this season with a .928 save percentage and 2.07 GAA. He was the right man to help the Knights right the proverbial ship after they went 1-3-0 in their past four games. Vegas had started the season undefeated in regulation through its first 12 (11-0-1).