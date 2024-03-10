Hill stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hill snapped his three-game losing streak, but there were some shaky moments. He twice let the Red Wings pull even in the third period before Jonathan Marchessault scored two late goals to complete his hat trick. Hill improved to 16-8-2 on the year with a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage through a career-high 28 appearances. Despite his recent struggles, he's started an overwhelming majority of the Golden Knights' games since the All-Star break. They begin a two-game road trip Tuesday in Seattle.