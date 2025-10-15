Hill (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill took a shot up high in the first period, but it was the fall after his mask fell off that seemingly caused this injury. Any absence for Hill is precarious, as the Golden Knights are thin at goaltender. Akira Schmid took over in goal Tuesday and would likely operate as the starter if Hill misses time. Carl Lindbom would likely be called up from AHL Henderson for additional depth as well.