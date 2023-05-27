Hill will protect the home goal in Saturday's Game 5 versus the Stars, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Hill saw a five-game winning streak snapped in Game 4 on Thursday, but he still put in a good effort with 39 saves on 42 shots in that overtime loss. The Golden Knights will get their second chance at advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday. Hill has made four home appearances this postseason, allowing eight goals on 103 shots in those contests.