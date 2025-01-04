Hill will patrol the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill is coming off a 19-save effort in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal. He has a 16-6-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Buffalo is tied for 13th in the league with 3.08 goals per game in 2024-25.