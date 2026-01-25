default-cbs-image
Hill will defend the road net against Ottawa on Sunday.

Hill will get a second straight start after he made 18 saves in Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto. He has surrendered 20 goals on 155 shots en route to a 3-1-2 record through eight appearances this season. Ottawa ranks 12th in the league this campaign with 3.22 goals per game.

