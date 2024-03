Hill will be between the road pipes versus the Flames on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hill will make his sixth appearance in the club's last seven games despite having given up three or more goals in each of those outings. In total, the 27-year-old netminder has posted a 2-3-0 record, 4.06 GAA and .871 save percentage over that stretch. If Hill continues to struggle, the team may have to consider giving Logan Thompson some more work.