Hill sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes, and there was no update on his status after the game, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill was replaced by Akira Schmid between the pipes after the former landed awkwardly on his left leg and needed to be helped off the ice midway through the first period, per Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune. If Hill is forced to miss any time, Carl Lindbom will likely be elevated from AHL Henderson, as Carter Hart (suspension), who signed a professional tryout contract with Vegas on Thursday, isn't eligible to play for the team until Dec. 1. The Golden Knights aren't back in action until Saturday, when they begin a three-game road trip against the Panthers, so an update on Hill's status may not be known in the immediate future.