Hill was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus Montreal.

Hill has yet to suffer a regulation loss this season, posting a 4-0-1 record and 2.16 GAA in five contests. The 27-year-old netminder has been splitting the starts with Logan Thompson and will likely continue to do so moving forward. For his part, Hill is well on track to set a new personal best in wins after racking up 16 victories last season.