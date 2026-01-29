Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Leaves ice first
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Thursday's home clash with Dallas, SinBin.vegas reports, indicating he'll be in goal.
Hill has produced middling results since returning from a long-term injury, going 2-2-0 with a 4.26 GAA, including giving up seven goals on 32 shots in his most recent outing. Despite the rink rust that he needs to shake off, Hill figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload, especially with Carter Hart (lower body) on injured reserve.
