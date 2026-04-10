Hill stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Hill had a 3-1 goal lead to protect early in the third period, but it didn't make it to the midway mark of the frame. He then allowed two goals on five shootout attempts to complete the collapse. Hill has gone 1-0-3 with 13 goals allowed over his last four contests, and this blown lead won't help his case for more playing time. He's at a 10-9-6 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .871 save percentage over 27 appearances this season. Expect Carter Hart to get the nod in Saturday's road game versus the Avalanche.