Hill will tend the twine on the road versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Hill has won his last three games, allowing just five goals on 74 shots in that span. He'll have a favorable matchup Friday, as the Blackhawks have just 16 goals over their last six games, going 1-5-0 in that span.

