Hill will protect the home goal in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Panthers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill is looking to finish the job after getting the Golden Knights within a win of the Stanley Cup. He's gone 3-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .925 save percentage over his last four contests. He'll also catch a bit of a break, as Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk (upper body) is not expected to play Tuesday.