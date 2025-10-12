Hill stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Hill has a couple of tough losses after regulation time on his ledger, with this outing being a little better than his season debut versus the Kings (five goals allowed on 26 shots). The Golden Knights' defense is holding up its end of the bargain by keeping the shot count low -- it's on Hill to get them the saves they need. Vegas visits Calgary on Tuesday for its next game.