Hill stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

This was not a good performance for Hill. He was spotted a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but Wyatt Johnston scored the next three goals to pull off a comeback for the Stars. Hill has started three straight games against tough opponents, and he went 1-1-1 in that span with two matchups versus Dallas and one against Florida. Hill is now 19-9-4 with a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 32 starts this season. Ilya Samsonov has played fairly well when given the chance, and the two goals had alternated starts coming out of the holiday break before this recent uptick in workload for Hill. The Golden Knights' next game is Thursday at home versus the Blue Jackets.