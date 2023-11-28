Hill stopped 32 of 34 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Hill kept the Flames off the board for two periods, but A.J. Greer tied the game in the third and MacKenzie Weegar ended it with under five seconds left in overtime. With Vegas' offense having scored three or more goals in just three of the last eight games, Hill's fortunate to have a 3-1-1 record in his five outings in that span. The 27-year-old is at a 9-2-2 record with a 1.96 GAA and a .933 save percentage over 13 games this season. Logan Thompson will likely get the nod Tuesday versus the Oilers, but Hill may next start Thursday in Vancouver.