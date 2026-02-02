Hill stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Golden Knights ran out of time after Tomas Hertl brought the deficit back to one late in the third period. Hill took his third straight loss (0-2-1), and he's allowed 14 goals on 81 shots in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old goalie is 3-3-3 with a 3.51 GAA and an .856 save percentage over 11 contests. Both Hill and Akira Schmid are likely to get one more start prior to the Olympic break, as the Golden Knights host the Canucks on Wednesday and the Kings on Thursday in a back-to-back set.