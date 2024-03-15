Hill allowed three goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Golden Knights led 1-0 after the second period, but the Flames' pressure was finally rewarded with a four-goal third. Consistency has been an issue for Hill lately -- he's allowed at least three goals in each of his last six games, going 2-4-0 in that span. He's down to 17-9-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 30 appearances on the year. The Golden Knights are set to begin a homestand Sunday when they host the Devils.