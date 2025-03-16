Hill made 34 saves in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo.

Hill faced more than twice as many shots as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at the other end of the ice, and the game-tying goal that forced the overtime came with just 14 seconds left in the third. Hill deserved better Saturday -- the Sabres opportunistically capitalized on a few scrambles and giveaways while his mates struggled to sustain any offensive pressure. Hill is 5-1-1 with two shutouts in his last seven starts, and he's 24-11-5 with four shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and .907 save percentage in 40 starts this season.