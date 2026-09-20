Hill turned aside 17 of 19 shots during Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over Los Angeles.

Hill lost out on playing time to Carter Hart in the crease to close out the 2025-26 season, but Hill drew the start during Saturday's preseason opener and played the full game. Across 27 regular-season starts last year, Hill went 10-9-6 with a 3.04 GAA and .871 save percentage. Hill and Hart are each expected to make two starts during the preseason, and Hart is in line to serve as the Golden Knights' No. 1 netminder once the regular season begins, with Hill slated to operate as the primary backup.