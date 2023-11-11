Hill posted a 20-save shutout in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Hill had no trouble against the NHL's worst offense, turning in his second shutout of the campaign. This was the lightest workload he's had in a start this season. Hill improved to 7-1-1 with a 1.75 GAA and a .939 save percentage over nine appearances. The 27-year-old has had a slight edge over Logan Thompson in both playing time and performance so far. The Golden Knights begin a five-game road trip versus the Capitals on Tuesday.