Hill stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Hill kept Pittsburgh scoreless through the first two periods before allowing goals to Tommy Novak and Rickard Rakell in the third. The veteran recovered after the Penguins briefly took the lead, helping Vegas secure its first regulation victory in seven games. Hill has enjoyed a decent start to the season, posting a 6-2-0 record with a 2.73 GAA in eight outings, but his .895 save percentage leaves room for improvement. Still, Hill's fantasy appeal will remain somewhat limited as long as the Golden Knights continue to alternate him and Carter Hart between the pipes.