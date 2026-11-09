Hill stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Hill was particularly sharp during the opening period, turning aside all 14 shots he faced while Buffalo controlled much of the play. His only blemish came on Beck Malenstyn's third-period goal, and he finished with a .966 save percentage. The veteran has now won seven of his nine starts this season, going 7-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He continues to have fantasy value while sharing Vegas' goaltending responsibilities with Carter Hart.