Hill turned aside 32 of 35 shots in a 4-3 victory over Edmonton in Game 5 on Friday.

Hill was perfect at even strength, with all of the Oilers' three goals coming during Edmonton power plays. He's 2-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .926 save percentage in four playoff contests this year. If Laurent Brossoit (lower body) isn't an option Sunday, then Hill will probably start again in Game 6.