Hill saved 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Dallas in Game 1 on Friday.

Hill was far from Vegas' first choice to start in the playoffs, but with Laurent Brossoit (lower body), Logan Thompson (lower body) and Robin Lehner (hip) all unavailable, he's been providing the Golden Knights with solid goaltending. Through six playoff contests this year, he's 4-1 with a 2.34 GAA and .930 save percentage, and the 27-year-old's on a roll, winning three straight contests in which he's turned aside 103 of 111 shots. Thompson might be able to return at some point during the playoffs, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, but if Hill keeps playing like this, he might continue to start regardless.