Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Makes no saves in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill didn't stop any of the three shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Mammoth.
Hill was pulled after 8:12 of game time, allowing two goals to Clayton Keller and Jack McBain. This was Hill's season-high sixth straight start, which may have played a role in his performance, though the Golden Knights didn't give him any support. Hill is down to 8-8-3 with a 3.08 GAA and an .869 save percentage over 21 starts this season. Both Hill and Akira Schmid should get a look over the weekend in a back-to-back as the Golden Knights visit Nashville on Saturday and Dallas on Sunday.
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