Hill stopped two of three shots in relief of Logan Thompson in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Hill was called upon for the third period after a lackluster start from Thompson. The Kings were content to protect their lead, leaving Hill with little work to do in his relief outing. The 26-year-old remains at 9-3-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 15 outings. Despite some strong play since the start of December, Hill still isn't starting much more often than every three-to-four games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Sharp in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to start Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Pulled in first period•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Struggles in second period•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Slated to start Monday•