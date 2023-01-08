Hill stopped two of three shots in relief of Logan Thompson in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Hill was called upon for the third period after a lackluster start from Thompson. The Kings were content to protect their lead, leaving Hill with little work to do in his relief outing. The 26-year-old remains at 9-3-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 15 outings. Despite some strong play since the start of December, Hill still isn't starting much more often than every three-to-four games.