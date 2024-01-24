Hill will guard the road goal versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Hill is set to play for the first time since Dec. 17, which was his lone appearance over a span of 23 contests. The Islanders have scored just 13 goals over their last six games, so Hill will have a good matchup to get back into action. Assuming he fares well, Hill should soon return to alternating starts with Logan Thompson.