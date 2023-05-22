Hill stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime Game 2 win over the Stars.

Hill has posted a save percentage of .914 or better in each of the last four games, two of which went briefly into an extra period. With just seven playoff games and five playoff starts to his name, the 27-year-old has been steady in his first NHL postseason since taking over for Laurent Brossoit (lower body).