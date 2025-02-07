Hill made 14 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

The Golden Knights dominated the game after a scoreless first period and wound up out-shooting the home squad 40-15 on the night. Hill lost his shutout bid on a New Jersey power play with just under six minutes left in the final frame, but is was still a strong showing for the 28-year-old netminder. Hill has just two wins in his last seven outings, going 2-3-2 over that stretch with a 3.02 GAA and .888 save percentage, and he may be slipping into a timeshare with Ilya Samsonov.