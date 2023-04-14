Hill (lower body) won't return Thursday versus the Kraken, per the NHL media site.
Hill returned from his conditioning loan Monday, but he won't be available for Thursday's game. The 26-year-old is still getting back up to speed, but he may not see much of a chance to play during the playoffs.
