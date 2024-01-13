Hill (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, so he's not expected to return for the evening's game against Calgary.

Hill hasn't been in net since Dec. 17. He has a 10-2-2 record, 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in 15 appearances in 2023-24. Logan Thompson is expected to start Saturday while Isaiah Saville, who was recalled from AHL Henderson, might serve as the backup goaltender. When Hill is healthy, he'll likely resume his role as Vegas' top netminder.