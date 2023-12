Hill (lower body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus Calgary, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday that Hill is still a little ways away from being available to return. Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, the 27-year-old netminder hasn't practiced since suffering a lower-body injury Nov. 30 against Vancouver, but he has resumed skating. Logan Thompson will continue to see the bulk of the starts until Hill is ready to play.