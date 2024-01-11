Hill (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve and will not start Wednesday versus the Avalanche.
Hill had been expected to play Wednesday with Logan Thompson (illness) out, but the Golden Knights have changed their plans at the last minute. Jiri Patera and Isaiah Saville will be the goaltending duo for Vegas on Wednesday, while Hill could be an option to face the Bruins on Thursday.
