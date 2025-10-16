default-cbs-image
Hill (lower body) will not start Thursday at home versus Boston, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill left Tuesday's game versus Calgary with the injury and while he practiced at morning skate Thursday, there is no word as to whether or not he will be healthy enough to back up Akira Schmid. The Golden Knights haven't yet recalled another goaltender ahead of the game against Boston.

