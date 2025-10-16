Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Not starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (lower body) will not start Thursday at home versus Boston, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hill left Tuesday's game versus Calgary with the injury and while he practiced at morning skate Thursday, there is no word as to whether or not he will be healthy enough to back up Akira Schmid. The Golden Knights haven't yet recalled another goaltender ahead of the game against Boston.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Available Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Hurt in first period•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Loses in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to start Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Takes shootout loss in opener•