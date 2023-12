Hill (undisclosed) is not expected to join the Knights for their three-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports Tuesday.

Hill returned from a lower-body injury against the Senators on Sunday, only to be forced off in the first period with an undisclosed problem. The team still hasn't provided any update on whether this latest problem is related to his lower-body issue. With Hill out again, Logan Thompson should see the bulk of the workload for the time being.